Top 10 Sites for Designers: October 2017 Edition

We want to send you & a guest to the official HOW Design Live Speaker Reception with industry movers and shakers! Get the details on the HOW Logo Design Awards page.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Top 10 Websites for Designers. Every month, the HOW editorial staff curates a list of inspiring websites (and sometimes apps) of particular interest to both designers and creatives. This month’s list includes a showcase of people from all backgrounds in design, tech, illustration, lettering and art; a new color gradient generator and an agency site full of interactive easter eggs.

Top 10 Websites for Designers: September 2017

1. AfFEMation

http://www.affemation.com/

afFEMation.com profiles women who’ve made significant contributions to Australian graphic design since 1960.

2. People of Craft

http://peopleofcraft.com/

Created by Timothy Goodman and Amélie Lamont. People of Craft is a growing showcase of creatives of color and their craft in design, advertising, tech, illustration, lettering, art and more.

3. ColorSpace Gradient Color CSS Generator

https://mycolor.space/gradient

Enter two colors and this tool generate a nice color gradient and the fitting CSS code.

4. One Day in My World

http://www.onedayinmyworld.com/

With World Mental Health Day coming up on October 10, take a moment to visit this site to explore the stories of real people facing mental health challenges.



5. Hogwarts Experience on Pottermore

https://my.pottermore.com/hogwarts

Pottermore recently launched this new interactive Hogwarts experience, inviting you to explore a digital version of the castle and grounds.

6. Inside the Head

https://insidethehead.co/

This gorgeously executed project is an homage to a transitional period of life and to the young adults out there who are both living life and trying to make sense out of it.

7. Simply Chocolate

https://simplychocolate.dk/

Fun interactive details make this website for chocolate brand Simply Chocolate simply memorable.

8. Grip Limited

https://www.griplimited.com/

Full-service ad agency Grip recently turned 15 and is celebrating with a new site featuring lots of interactive easter eggs.

9. Draggable

https://shopify.github.io/draggable/

Draggable is a modular drag and drop library, allowing users to start small and build up with the features they need. (Users are free to use the code from the library for both personal and commercial use.)

10. A Violent Act – Perspectives On A Double Murder

http://www.sbs.com.au/aviolentact/

Created by the international award-winning SBS Online team, this interactive feature expresses multiple points of view through a unique visual interface, with archival images, police records and video clips.