One of the largest annual gatherings of creative professionals in the world, HOW Design Live can be a career-changing, life-altering experience for all who attend.

The programming team’s aspiration each year is to introduce HOW Design Live attendees to creative visionaries from design and beyond—people who you may not yet know but who have the power to inspire you. Check out the full speaker roster here.

Among the HOW Design Live speakers this year are the following:

Beth Comstock is the author of Imagine It Forward, a book about working (and living) on the front lines of change. Beth’s mission is to understand what’s next, navigate change and help others do the same. By cultivating a habit of seeking out new ideas, people and places, she built a career path from storyteller to chief marketer to corporate Vice Chair.

For creative pros who aspire to be on top of industry change and not swept away by them, Comstock is an ideal role model.

For over 18 years, Justin Ahrens has led his creative firm, Rule29, in its commitment to “Making Creative Matter®” through great design and by helping others think differently about the world around them. With a collaborative approach to both strategy and design, Rule29’s culture is just as important as the work it creates; the firm is involved in many social causes, including substantial work in Africa. In his HOW session, Step One to the Path of Impact, Ahrens leads designers through the creation process from crafting initial assumptions to a case study reporting a project’s impact respecting the following four pillars impacting integral aspects of humanity: environment, society, culture, and economy.

Reginé Gilbert started her career as a fashion designer, then landed in IT. These days, she’s meshing design + tech as a UX designer who’s worked with leading fashion brands including Coach and Ralph Lauren. Her HOW session, Approaching Design with Accessibility in Mind, will help web designers effectively align business goals with the needs of all users.

Lyanne Dubon-Aguilar is a designer and creative director specializing in brand identity at Etsy. She leads a team of designers in creating brand experiences that foster creativity, community, and Etsy’s mission to Keep Commerce Human, which is the topic of her HOW session.

As one HOW Design Live attendee put it:

“The HOW Conference recharged my batteries and taught me a thing or two. I am now ready to conquer the world.”

That learning, battery recharging and ready-to-conquer-the-world inspiration all happen when we hear from new people with experiences and points of view that are different from our own. Let this year’s unique group of speakers spark you to think in new ways.

