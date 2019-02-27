Chip Kidd Wants to Talk About Failure

Considering how much success Chip Kidd has had as a graphic designer, author, and editor, it might come as a surprise to see the title of his forthcoming HOW Design Live main stage presentation, Don’t Be Afraid Of Being A Tiny, Ugly, Failure! Well believe it or not, failure, according to Kidd, is acceptable so long as you have a system for coping with it, and most importantly, you do something with it.

He Knows His Stuff

Chip Kidd has created countless book covers and books for authors, including but not limited to Michael Crichton, David Sedaris, and Haruki Murakami. As author of The Cheese Monkeys and The Learners, he’s brought readers into the misunderstood and mysterious world of art and design. He’s also written Go, an introduction to graphic design for youngsters with a puntastic subtitle, “A Kidd’s Guide to Graphic Design.” But wait, there’s more: Kidd’s collaborated with authors and artists on countless graphic novels. So… you could say Kidd knows—really knows—publishing, books, and design.

Rejection Matters

Having created award-winning designs over the years, he should be able to lecture about success with confidence—and he has, just check out his entertaining and educational TED talk. But how does all of his knowledge, all of his years of experience, make him qualified to talk about failure? Because everyone, even Chip Kidd, has work that’s left on the cutting room floor. We’ve all had our work rejected, and it’s a topic that Kidd hopes to uncover and demystify during his lecture, especially since there’s a misunderstanding among students and young designers that everything gets accepted, a perception that Kidd will challenge during his HOW Design Live presentation. Not all design works, not all design gets accepted, and not every design wins awards.

Kidd’s book, The Cheese Monkeys, gets at that very topic, namely, creating, failing, and doing so in an environment that might be difficult, challenging your ego and confidence. How do you cope with failure? How do you press on, and do better next time? It takes repetition, and practice, practice, practice. It also takes the right mindset and the willingness to learn from your mistakes. Kidd’s own education at Penn State, he said, was harsh and full of rejection but it prepared him for the life he’d soon face as a professional designer. “Failure is okay,” Kidd told me, “just don’t be defeated, see it as an opportunity to do better.”

The countdown is on! Register for HOW Design Live to see Chip Kidd on the main stage.