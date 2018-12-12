Tis the season for giving…have you thought about giving yourself a gift this year? We often get so busy with work and life that we forget to take care of ourselves. Well, the HOW Design Live team is here to help you with the best gift you can give yourself – an opportunity to spend 4 days filled with creativity and inspiration where you can recharge both professionally and personally. AND… you’ll be surrounded by literally thousands of like-minded creatives to encourage, support, and share ideas and challenges with. An All-Access Pass to HOW Design Live 2019 will do that and more! It really is the best gift you can give yourself this holiday season – and it’s a gift that keeps on giving.

HOW Design Live 2019 has a killer lineup of sessions focused on reigniting your creative spark to inspire and encourage you. It’s like a retreat for your career where you’ll leave rejuvenated, refreshed and prepared to take on whatever comes at you in the year ahead.

What’s in it for you? Let’s start with these gifts from HOW Design Live!

HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE

With an All-Access Pass, choose from several workshops where you’ll have the opportunity to get your creative juices flowing before the conference sessions even begin.

INVALUABLE CONFERENCE SESSIONS

Each conference session at HOW Design Live is designed to ignite your creativity and empower your future – you’ll walk away with new ideas and new strategies to take your work to the next level.

SPEED COACHING

Refine your personal brand and get tips on how to improve your portfolio during a one-on-one coaching session with our speakers.

GROW YOUR NETWORK

One of the greatest gifts you’ll ever receive is the HOW Community! You’ll leave HOW Design Live with new connections to help with everything from brainstorming sessions to landing your next gig.

NEED MORE REASONS TO ATTEND?