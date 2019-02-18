Four Ps of Marketing (Plus Three More Ps)

If you want your business to be successful, you have to master the four Ps of marketing. But what are those infamous “Four Ps of Marketing”?

They are: product, price, promotion, and place.

And they’re basically marketing tactics. According to Edd Applegate, in his book, “Strategic Copywriting,” the four Ps follow on the heels of target market, marketing objectives and goals, as well as marketing strategy.

The Four Ps of Marketing and Strategies

In other words, once you know which market you are approaching, what you’re trying to accomplish and the approach you plan to take, you’re ready to consider the four Ps. These four Ps are what’s often referred to as the “marketing mix” – and essentially, it’s how you implement your marketing.

So how do we translate the four Ps of marketing when it comes to marketing your design services?

Product

What exactly are you selling? In the case of designers, there’s no “product” per se, but rather a service – and an intangible one at that. So it’s important to be as specific as possible about which services you offer. The services you offer should address both the actual needs and the perceived needs of your target market. For example, many new businesses know they need a logo, but they don’t know they need a brand, which is much more comprehensive and can include everything from the logo to a web site, messaging and brand guidelines.

Price

Are your services priced with your target market in mind? The biggest complaint I hear from designers is about clients who “won’t pay what they’re worth.” This is exactly how and where price fits into the marketing mix. If your clients won’t pay, you probably have a marketing problem and not a pricing problem. For example, if you’re targeting non profits, high-end pricing probably won’t make for an effective marketing strategy.

Promotion

How will you reach your market? This is what people traditionally think of as marketing: the marketing tools you will use to raise awareness about your product – from advertising to PR to SEO to content marketing and much more. The problem is there are too many (literally thousands!) of marketing tools to choose from. Is Adwords the way to get $50K projects? Are marketing managers looking for web designers on Google? Or will speaking at an event for a thousand technology marketing directors at SaaS companies (for example, at this event in San Jose) be a better use of your marketing time and efforts? That’s what you have to figure out. (I’d go with the latter.) The most effective when marketing creative services, when used together, are strategic networking, targeted outreach and content marketing. (In this video, I demonstrate how they work on a sample market.)

Place

For design services, the way to interpret “place” is how do you work with people? Virtually? Locally? In person? Can you work anywhere and with anyone? Or is it better to be able to sit down in person with your client? This could be a personal preference (for you and the client) as well as a logistical issue. This will also help determine which marketing tools you use for the promotion.

Three More Ps!

Those are the traditional “four Ps,” but from my perspective, I would add 3 more Ps to the mix.

Personalization

With any outreach you do, whether asking for referrals or introducing yourself to a new prospect, the more personalized, the better. Tailor every pitch to show you’ve done your homework, you’re not sending the same message to everyone and you are a human being, not a robot, who happens to be a perfect fit for them.

Persistence

Don’t be a wimp and give up after just one or two efforts. It takes many tries or “hits” to simply get someone’s attention in the first place, much less get them to respond – even an existing client. Sometimes you have to follow up over and over, often in the face of silence, without being discouraged and without assuming you’re being rejected. This builds backbone.

Patience

Because timing is everything – your pitch has to land at the moment when they’re open. So the more often you reach out, the more likely the timing will be right and your name will be familiar and therefore trustworthy. That’s what it takes – but that takes time!

