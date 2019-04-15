Notable paper maker and packaging producers, Neenah, has just announced a new partnership with12 of the design community’s most notable and emerging talents. A Year’s Worth of Greetings is new, highly giftable, and for card givers with an edge. (Editor’s Note: They’re giving away this limited edition collection on their Instagram, so head there for a chance to win!)

A Year’s Worth of Greetings for Everyone

A Year’s Worth of Greetings is a simple, elegant box that houses 24 custom-designed cards with coordinating envelopes. These one-of-a-kind cards were contributed by an eclectic group of designers including Grammy award-winning Lawrence Azerrad, internationally renowned Luba Lukova, deputy art director of The New York Times, Ben Grandgenett, and award-winning designer and writer, Chip Kidd.

Each of the designers involved created two cards, each celebrating a different event. From traditional card-giving holidays including Mother’s Day, Halloween, and Thanksgiving to celebrating Earth Day or just saying “thank you,” this collection provides a year’s worth of beautifully designed and printed opportunities to make those personal connections.

Consider the Environment

The cards and envelopes feature 30+ assorted items from ENVIRONMENT® and ROYAL SUNDANCE® Papers, with a variety of print techniques. “What’s a more natural way to celebrate the recent merging of the ENVIRONMENT® and ROYAL SUNDANCE® Papers into The Naturals portfolio than having a group of highly creative graphic artists demonstrate the power of communication through design and paper consideration? We are honored to have had the opportunity to work with so many talented people to create a year’s worth of celebrations,” said Ellen Bliske, Senior Brand Manager, Neenah.

Neenah’s ENVIRONMENT® Papers are naturally inspired and influenced by colors and textures in the real world, and they’re available in both Smooth and earthy RAW® textures. The ROYAL SUNDANCE® Papers are natural essentials, with a full spectrum of beautiful and traditional colors and textures—ranging from crisp Linen to rich Felt, pure Smooth, flecked Fiber, soft Laid, and the new Vellum.

Truly Designed

The front of each of the cards is an original design by each artist, with a quote or sentiment from the designer featured on the back. The insides are blank for each card writer’s personal thoughts. Also included in the box is a brochure featuring background on each of the designers and the cards they designed.

A veritable who’s who of design, the collection features cards from Lawrence Azerrad, Ben Grandgenett, Luba Lukova, Russell Shaw, Elana Schlenker, Von Glitschka, Leta Sobierajski, Nicholas Moegly, Chip Kidd, Frank Chimero, Kati Forner, and two pieces from GDLOFT.

To get a copy of The Naturals, a new, shop-by-attribute swatchbook featuring ENVIRONMENT® and ROYAL SUNDANCE® Papers, or your own A Year’s Worth of Greetings promotion, follow @neenahpaper on Instagram for a chance to win this limited edition piece!