24 Business Cards Designs Making Impressions

By: |

We’ve been pondering the power of the business card to create promotional buzz, and we gave you a gallery of unique business cards to spark inspiration for your own promotion design, whether for yourself or a client.

And here, we’ve got 24 more examples of business card inspiration!

Business Card Inspiration Abounds!

Business card inspiration can help you make a great one.

Designer: Jose Canales

Business card inspiration can help you make a great one.

Designer: Josh VandenAvond

Business card inspiration can help you make a great one. Business card inspiration can help you make a great one.

Designer: Salih Kucukaga

Business card inspiration can help you make a great one.

Designer: Anastasiia Rafayenko

Get inspiration and business card ideas from designs like this one by Josip Kelava

Get inspiration and business card ideas from designs like this one by Josip Kelava

Get inspiration and business card ideas from designs like this one by Josip Kelava

Get inspiration and business card ideas from designs like this one by Josip Kelava

Designer: Josip Kelava

Get inspiration and business card ideas from designs like this one by NNIDO

Agency: NNIDO

Get inspiration and business card ideas from designs like this one by helium creative

Design Firm: Helium Creative

Get inspiration and business card ideas from designs like this one by Kevin Moran

Designer: Kevin Moran

business card by Marta Satterthwaite business card by Marta Satterthwaite

Designer: Marta Satterthwaite

business card by AnnaRose

Designer: AnnaRose Girvin

Business card ideas: Get inspired by beautiful business cards, like this one by Pola Leszczyńska

Designer: Pola Leszczyńska

Business card ideas: Get inspired by beautiful business cards, like this one by Amber Asay

Business card ideas: Get inspired by beautiful business cards, like this one by Amber Asay

Business card ideas: Get inspired by beautiful business cards, like this one by Amber Asay

Designer: Amber Asay

Designer: Mushky Ginsburg

Designer: Alessandro Risso

Designer: Kultprosvet

Designer: Steve Wolf

 

Designer: Eric Nyffeler

This last business card is extra special not just for its beauty (I mean, come on!) but for the fact that Nyffeler has recently retired the moniker ‘Doe Eyed,’ a pseudonym under which he had been creating vibrant and joy-filled gig posters since 2009. His career is shifting to focus fully on the field of editorial illustration. Read more about Nyffeler’s calculated refocusing in an interview from earlier this month.

Find more inspiration on HOWDesign.com here:

10 Beautiful Business Cards Designed for Newer Brands
29 Beautiful, Unique Business Cards
Signage Design Inspiration, Tips, and Tricks from 5 Leading Firms

3 thoughts on “24 Business Cards Designs Making Impressions

  2. Jennyross

    I believe business cards can make or break a deal. More than contact details, they provide a glimpse of your business. The designs you’ve mentioned are truly amazing. Thanks for sharing!

COMMENT