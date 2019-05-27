We’ve been pondering the power of the business card to create promotional buzz, and we gave you a gallery of unique business cards to spark inspiration for your own promotion design, whether for yourself or a client.

And here, we’ve got 24 more examples of business card inspiration!

Business Card Inspiration Abounds!

Designer: Jose Canales

Designer: Josh VandenAvond

Designer: Salih Kucukaga

Designer: Anastasiia Rafayenko

Designer: Josip Kelava

Agency: NNIDO

Design Firm: Helium Creative

Designer: Kevin Moran

Designer: Marta Satterthwaite

Designer: AnnaRose Girvin

Designer: Pola Leszczyńska

Designer: Amber Asay

Designer: Mushky Ginsburg

Designer: Alessandro Risso

Designer: Kultprosvet

Designer: Steve Wolf

Designer: Eric Nyffeler

This last business card is extra special not just for its beauty (I mean, come on!) but for the fact that Nyffeler has recently retired the moniker ‘Doe Eyed,’ a pseudonym under which he had been creating vibrant and joy-filled gig posters since 2009. His career is shifting to focus fully on the field of editorial illustration. Read more about Nyffeler’s calculated refocusing in an interview from earlier this month.

