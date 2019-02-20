Find a complete gallery of International Design Awards 2019 right here. And to take a chance on victory, submit your work to our open competitions right here!

Created by Selina Ping-Hsuan Wu, the “HUGS–Anti-Cyberbullying App” focuses on reducing cyberbullying through role-play and empathy.

Bully Buster

According to the Cyberbullying Research Center, approximately 20 percent of students report experiencing cyberbullying in their lifetimes, and adolescent girls are especially likely to be victims. So when Selina Ping-Hsuan Wu, an MFA Graphic Design Student at Academy of Art University, was assigned a project to create a mobile app that solves a specific problem, she decided to tackle cyberbullying in a decidedly digital way.

The “HUGS-Anti-Cyberbullying App” is a role-playing game about cyberbullying between teenage girls and how they manage it at school. Users navigate different scenarios to better understand cyberbullying—and are given the opportunity to stand up and fight cyberbullying together. The app also provides important information about cyberbullying.

Anti-Cyberbullying Attention

Wu says the project required thorough research, prototype testing, a user journey, and well-considered UX/UI design. She says the biggest challenge was figuring out how to design an app to get users’ attention and make it intriguing: “Cyberbullying is a tough issue to address,” she says.

Wu’s instructors and other students told her the app was unique, distinct from the market, and had a lot of potential. Judge Jessica Kuhn was equally impressed: “The electronic age was just bubbling when I was a teenager, so I can image that the explosion of social media has really complicated life as a young person,” she says. “It’s reassuring to see a student take note of the negative implications of social media by reaching teenage girls with an app that not only educates, but offers a role-playing function.”

Category: Student Work

Project: HUGS-Anti-Cyberbullying App

Designer: Selina Ping-Hsuan Wu

School: Academy of Art University, San Francisco

