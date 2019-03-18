A complete gallery of International Design Awards 2019 is right here. And to submit your work to our open competitions, head right here!

Featuring high quality images and videos, Loupe (proposed for the American Museum of Natural History) adds a virtual reality dimension to museum-goers.

Museum Quality

Visitors and administrators alike are always interested in new ways to enhance the traditional museum-going experience. So for this project, then-School of Visual Arts student Han Jun Kim set out to discover how the American Museum of Natural History in New York City could use digital technology to better connect with visitors.

“The purpose of this project was to search the target, insights and business goals by understanding users’ needs and behaviors, and to provide a relevant, pleasant and easy experience to users by exploring the American Museum of Natural History,” says Kim, who is now a product designer at Nike Digital Innovation.

The website Kim created provides visitors with an extensive collection of high-quality photos, videos and statistics that can assist them with personal research and enhance their overall museum experience. The website is easily accessible via mobile devices, and users can simultaneously update their finds to their Instagram Story.

The Loupe feature is an augmented reality magnifying device that can make the museum come alive for visitors, providing a whole new layer to their experience.

The five-month project was completed in partnership with Hoshi Ludwig, currently design director at Instagram, Google and R/GA.

Unfortunately, Kim’s project isn’t on the museum’s radar, but after using testing (and HOW International judging), it’s clear that the project was a success.

Category: Student Work

Project: Loupe / American Museum of Natural History

Designer: Han Jun Kim

