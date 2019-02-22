A complete gallery of International Design Awards 2019 is right here. And to submit your work to our open competitions, head right here!

Inspired by baseball bats, packaging design agency Turner Duckworth hit it out of the park with their 2017 redesign of the iconic Miller Lite packaging.

Home Run

Miller Lite wanted to develop a breakthrough, thematic beer packaging that celebrates the brand’s sponsorship of Major League Baseball in Canada and its role in the game-day experience. So they asked Turner Duckworth to create packaging that could be stacked in-store for maximum impact.

The solution was to combine the iconic brand asset—the white heritage can—with the traditional icon of baseball—the bat. Using the signature white and blue color palette, Turner Duckworth designed bespoke Miller Lite baseball bats that tesselate to create a batting rack.

Alone and Together

“It is challenging in itself to create a tessellating design, as well as ensuring that it works as a single pack,” says Isabelle Erixon, Turner Duckworth’s account manager for Miller Lite. “We were also limited to redesign just two handle panels, as there was a desire to keep the packs close to the core design. Given the restrictions, the idea used the space really effectively to create a fully scalable design and dramatic in-store theater.”

The engaging displays encouraged fans to grab their favorite beer on game day, while also encouraging store owners to give Miller Lite prime location for the baseball season. People were really enthused to see that Miller Lite was supporting baseball,” Erixon says. “It made a really shareable design for social media and Instagram.”

She adds that it was great to see a simple, well-executed idea gain good store presence: “The satisfaction of seeing the packs in a huge stack in stores is also a great bonus!”

Category: Packaging (Consumer Goods)

Project: Miller Lite Baseball Packaging 2017

Designer: Turner Duckworth: London, San Francisco & New York

