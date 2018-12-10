Listen Up & Get Smarter with NPR

HOW In-House Design Awards 2018 Outstanding Award Winner!

TITLE NPR’s ‘Get Smarter’ Campaign

CATEGORY Non-Profit

COMPANY NPR

WHAT WE LOVE “Delightful illustration, consistent experience, making more of the assignment than one would anticipate. This one seems to have legs, the illustrations extending into the annual report. Here they are integral.”

Is This Thing On?

NPR is the home of all things audio. With the advent of smart speaker technology, the entire organization seemed poised to break into the industry as the perfect match for an on-demand, audio-first world. They saw one problem, though: Their audience may not know that they’re able to access NPR with their smart speaker devices, much less how to do it. So they built a campaign around the ideals of “awareness” and “accessibility.” Rather than blowing out a one-time campaign, they decided to build an online home for all things NPR and smart speakers—one that could be regularly updated and easily accessed from NPR’s main site.

The team made a separate page for each device—Apple HomePod, Amazon Alexa and Google Home—and included every public radio-friendly command available. To drive users there, they created a series of web banners and an animated video. The video shows one family’s varied interactions with one device throughout one day, illustrating the sheer range of possibilities and demonstrating how, with NPR, smart speakers become even smarter. They also created series of evergreen, modular and beautifully illustrated videos that they were proud to share online with their readers, listeners and NPR’s massive member station network.

Processing Delays

But the project did pose some challenges: “While it was incredibly rewarding to work with companies like Amazon and Google, we ran into an interesting roadblock that we hadn’t anticipated,” says Mina Tavakoli, project manager for the “Get Smarter” campaign. “It is important for both Amazon and Google Home devices that the audio be synced with their systems, processed in a way that when our videos are played in the presence of a voice-activated device, our videos don’t accidentally set off your device. That process—though extremely important—held up our project for weeks at a time before the video was synced and we were allowed to move forward with posting our videos online.”

Getting Even Smarter

NPR’s smart speaker page spawned an entire Smart Speaker Expo at NPR, where the art and animations were repurposed and put front-and-center of an organization-wide initiative. “We felt a tectonic shift in the company as soon as these launched, as all teams—from Digital to Programming to Member Station partnership to National Public Media (our sponsorship arm)—wanted to know more about the way that we can tighten our relationship to smart speaker technology,” Tavakoli says.

In the wake of the campaign, NPR developed a series of smart speaker-friendly shows that help them stay ahead of the pack, Takavoli says. Their app, NPR One, has become even more closely intertwined with the workings of smart speakers, and their dedicated business technology team works with smart speakers to stay abreast of the changing world.

This project won the Outstanding Achievement Award in the Nonprofit Category of the HOW In-House Design Awards for 2018.

NPR’s “Get Smarter” Campaign

NPR, Marketing, Branding and Communications, Washington, DC; www.npr.org: Mina Tavakoli, Sergio Romano, Racine Castro, Luke Medina, Billy Candela, Matt Myers (creative team)

