HOW In-House Design Awards

Calling all in-house heroes! You’re the driving force behind your company’s design, and it’s time to get your work off your desk and into the pages of our newest book. Submissions are evaluated by business category to ensure that a broad range of design work is represented. If you want something to brag about at your next meeting, enter today!How to Enter
Our easy-to-follow PDF is filled with all of the information, deadlines and tips you need to know about before you enter. Download our PDF, create your login and show us your best design!What to Enter
CATEGORIES
Best of Show
- wins a free Big Ticket registration to HOW Design Live 2019 (up to a $2,295 value)
- is invited to take part in a main-stage trophy presentation at HOW Design Live
- gets a lunch date with a HOW Design Live speaker of their choice*
(*pending speaker availability)
- is invited to attend the official Speaker Reception with industry movers and shakers at HOW Design Live (one individual from the winning team plus one guest will be permitted)
- Past attendees of the exclusive Speaker Reception include Seymour Chwast, Debbie Millman, Chip Kidd, Brian Collins, Kelli Anderson, Jonathan Hoefler, Tosh Hall, Jeff Greenspan
- scores attention as featured projects on HOWDesign.com
- plus—the Best of Show and Outstanding Achievement winners get special on-site recognition at HOW Design Live before thousands of designers, art directors and decision-makers!
All winners
- will see their work published in The Best of Design (formerly 365 Days of Design Inspiration), a hardcover book from HOW showcasing the best from today’s leading art directors, studios and creative professionals.
- get a $500 discount on HOW Design Live 2019 Big Ticket registrations
- enjoy a $200 discount on 2-Day passes at HOW Design Live 2019
- are announced in a feature article on HOWDesign.com and featured in an online gallery
- are formally announced in the HOW eNewsletter
- are announced via social media
- receive a unique certificate template, a press release template and a winners badge for use in promoting your win.
Judges
- Meghan Newell, senior art director at Lyft
- Mike Rice, creative director at Amazon, former senior creative director at Whole Foods, former global design director at PepsiCo, former global creative director at P&G
- Viet Huynh, communication designer at Slack
Designers, this is the moment you stop wishing and start winning! Enter now, and keep up with our social media for the latest design inspiration.
