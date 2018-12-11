HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards

DEADLINE: MARCH 15, 2019
HOW’s longest running competition wants to celebrate your original recipe for outstanding promo-driven design. If you inform, persuade and fill a need each time you flex your creative muscle, this is the competition for you! Whether you’ve created a great design for a client, a friend or for the benefit of your own brand, we want to see it.How to Enter
Our easy-to-follow PDF is filled with all of the information, deadlines and tips you need to know about before you enter. Download our PDF, create your login and show us your best design!What to Enter
CATEGORIES
Best of Show
- wins a free All Access registration to HOW Design Live 2020 (up to a $2,295 value)
- is invited to take part in a main-stage trophy presentation at HOW Design Live
- scores attention as featured projects on HOWDesign.com.
- plus—the Best of Show winner gets special on-site recognition at HOW Design Live before thousands of designers, art directors and decision-makers!
All winners
- get special discounts on HOW Design Live 2020 registrations
- are announced in a feature article on HOWDesign.com and featured in an online gallery
- are formally announced in the HOW eNewsletter
- are announced via social media
- receive a unique certificate template, a press release template and a winners badge for use in promoting your win.
Designers, this is the moment you stop wishing and start winning! Enter now, and keep up with our social media for the latest design inspiration!
Judges
- To Come
“Winning HOW awards has affected my career, our agency’s global reputation and our team of move-the-needle pros. A thumbs-up from HOW equates to a creative greenlight. We find it hugely motivating. Our clients find it validating, too.” –Sonia Greteman, Promotion & Marketing Design Awards Winner
