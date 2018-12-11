HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards

Deadline: March 15, 2019

Designer Self-Promotion

Personal Promotions Pro-bono Promotions

Student Promotions

Miscellaneous Promotions

HOW’s longest running competition wants to celebrate your original recipe for outstanding promo-driven design. If you inform, persuade and fill a need each time you flex your creative muscle, this is the competition for you! Whether you’ve created a great design for a client, a friend or for the benefit of your own brand, we want to see it.Our easy-to-follow PDF is filled with all of the information, deadlines and tips you need to know about before you enter. Download our PDF, create your login and show us your best design!

Best of Show



wins a free All Access registration to HOW Design Live 2020 (up to a $2,295 value)

is invited to take part in a main-stage trophy presentation at HOW Design Live

scores attention as featured projects on HOWDesign.com.

plus—the Best of Show winner gets special on-site recognition at HOW Design Live before thousands of designers, art directors and decision-makers!

All winners



get special discounts on HOW Design Live 2020 registrations

are announced in a feature article on HOWDesign.com and featured in an online gallery

are formally announced in the HOW eNewsletter

are announced via social media

receive a unique certificate template, a press release template and a winners badge for use in promoting your win.

Designers, this is the moment you stop wishing and start winning! Enter now, and keep up with our social media for the latest design inspiration!

Judges

To Come