Is the Internet Tired of Cats? Nope.

The internet would never have succeeded if not for cats. The internet is not complete without cats. Cat videos, cat memes, and of course, cat gifs — we need them all. So to celebrate #InternationalCatDay, we rounded up some of our favorite artistic gifs involving cats. Anyone can film their cat and upload it to YouTube, but these illustrators and designers went the extra mile to actually create these creature cuties.

And because International Cat Day will come and go, we’ve linked to the websites of each artist so you can take a look at the wide array of talent each of them possess beyond cat gifs.

To all of the motion designers out there: Thank you for your cat gifs.

To all the cats out there: Thanks for making internet culture just a little bit weirder.

1. 100% Soft in Los Angeles, CA

“Truck Torrence lives in Los Angeles and makes kawaii pop art under the moniker 100% Soft. He is the designer of the official emoji for Star Wars and creator of the Kaiju Kitties. His work has been shown at Gallery 1988, Bottleneck Gallery, Giant Robot, & Spoke Art.” See more…

2. Agatha Yu in San Francisco, CA

“I design software to extend humans’ senses. Because there is nothing better than thinking the unthinkable thoughts (aside from butter). Currently @Oculus.” See more…

3. Alexander Lansang in New York City

“Alexander Lansang is a freelance Illustrator/Graphic Designer/Animator based in New York City. He is a doodler with an overactive imagination, and loves to collect comics and watch cartoons.” See more…

4. Alexandre Louvenaz in Lyon, France

“Pure 3D animation.” See more…

5. Alexis Tapia in Mexico



“Alexis Tapia Graphic Designer and Illustrator from Mexico.” See more…

6. Ali Mac in New York City

“I’m a New York based designer with an eye for bold prints and bright colors. In 2014, I founded LARK+RAVEN to showcase designs that gleefully toe the line between cheeky and chic.” See more…

7. Cartuna in Brooklyn, New York

“A digital media brand focused on animated comedy for adults.” See more…

8. Christina Lu in New York City

“Currently, a Digital Design Director at Parkwood Entertainment, a media and entertainment company founded by Beyoncé.” See more…

9. Cindy Suen from Hong Kong, in New York City

“When I’m not making gifs, I will probably be eating cheese or running by the river. But really most of the time, I’m making gifs.” See more…

10. POPASTHETE, from Chile in New York City

“I get obsessed with pop culture and fan art is how I cope.” See more…

11. CsaK

“animation, illustration, doodlation.” See more…

12. Emma Darvick in Brooklyn, New York

“Emma Darvick is a Brooklyn-based freelance illustrator, an co-founder of greeting card company Happy Hour + Co.” See more…

13. Falcao Lucas in Portugal

“We are Tânia Falcão and Avelar Lucas, a couple of portuguese designers, illustrators and musicians. …We create animated Art Gifs, Social Media Animated GIFs, Digital Illustrations, 3D Art, Motion Graphics, Design and Editorial projects.” See more…

14. GIPHY Studios

15. Julie Winegard from Appalachia in New York City

“I am an Appalachian turned New Yorker. I create animations & illustrations and am available for commission or collaboration.” See more…

16. Michelle Porucznik in New York City

“NYC-based visual designer, illustrator, and art director.” See more…

17. Saskdraws from Germany, in New York City

“Freelance illustrator, cartoonist ♡ Making gifs and @sensitivecomics ♡ ” See more…

18. Vewn in Southern California

“i am a girl in socal, making stuff straight from my heart and posting it on the internet” See more…

Article originally published in 2017.