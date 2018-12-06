Special Alert** Pantone 2019 Color of the Year Revealed!

Color-lovers, take heed! There’s a new color in town when it comes to the Pantone 2019 Color of the Year!

The Coral Question

Why the emphasis on “living” coral? “It’s good that you picked up on that,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute when we talked by phone. Not only does this name designate one coral among several in PMS’ gigantic color naming system, “the Color of the Year (COTY) choice draws on symbolic meanings and is connected to the world at large, social issues, the pressing stuff in this day and age,” Eiseman explains. “Whenever coral appears under the sea, they feed and nourish fish. It’s imperative that we preserve our coral reefs as part of the ecosystem. So that certainly influenced our choice.”

