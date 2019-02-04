University of Central Oklahoma Brings the Triple Threat

HOW In-House Design Awards 2018 Outstanding Award Winner!

CATEGORY Education

COMPANY University of Central Oklahoma Department of Design

WHAT WE LOVE “Clean, colorful, comprehensive, and an amazing volume of work that seems to be consistent in quality.”

The University of Central Oklahoma Department of Design’s design annuals are used to show off the school’s talented interior and graphic design students. The annuals also serve as a recruitment tool for future design students, as well as a gift to graduating students in each corresponding class.

The trio of award-winning annuals highlight the excellence of UCO’s last three graduating classes. While they span three years, they were all released together due to an unexpected budget surplus. The three annuals are cohesive in the grid, the typography and use of simple patterns. However, each one has its own color palette and take on the grid, especially in terms of the table of contents, spreads and divider pages, and how images are treated on those particular layouts. Judge Meghan Newell says the annuals are “clean, colorful, comprehensive, and an amazing volume of work that seems to be consistent in quality.”

Crunch Time

The project had a short timeline for the scope of work—four to five months—because of the somewhat unexpected budget surplus, says McKenna Sanderson, who curated the student work and created the design for all three annuals. “The way I approached it was to complete the design of one annual, then I designed the next two using key visual cues from the first to guide me. This process allowed for the design of each annual to flourish quickly.”

In spite of the tight timeline, the project went very smoothly. “The most challenging part of this particular project was locating high-res images of some of the students’ work,” Sanderson says. “We have an efficient system of archiving student work, but it’s inevitable that sometimes files will go missing, or in some cases, they were low-res from the start.”

Alumni Accolades

The design team received enthusiastic responses from the department’s faculty and students. Alumni from the first two issues, which they “backtracked” to produce, showed up in the office the next day to grab copies for themselves after seeing sneak peaks on social media.

This project won the Outstanding Achievement Award in the Education Category of the HOW In-House Design Awards for 2018.

UCO Design Annuals

University of Central Oklahoma Department of Design, Edmond, OK; www.ucodesign.com: McKenna Sanderson (creative team)

