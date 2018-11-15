“A resume should be treated as one of your major design jobs. The typeface you use, the layout, etc all show exactly what level of design you are at. Every detail counts, and the sum of these details gives an impression of you as a designer.”
– from What They Didn’t Teach You In Design School: The Essential Guide to Growing Your Design Career by Phil Cleaver.
Self-promotion is essential to a graphic designer’s success. As a creative, expertly branding and marketing yourself is the path to reaching career goals, whether that is to be an Art Director for an in-house firm or establishing a lucrative freelance design business.
Crafting an eye-catching and memorable resume is major component of your self-promotion strategy. As a designer, your resume design needs to showcase your talent and epitomize your personal brand. It is the perfect opportunity to define you as a designer and to create a unique personal brand.
When constructing a resume, you’ll need to establish a personal brand identity that highlights your strengths and emphasizes the breadth of your abilities. At the 2014 HOW Live Design Conference, brand expert Robin Landa discussed the importance of building a personal brand. Watch this clip from her presentation, “How to Build Your Own Brand — A 10-Step Guide,” for some professional insight on how to start thinking about the brand identity development process.
10 Eye-Catching Graphic Designer Resumes
Find resume design inspiration from the graphic designer resumes below. These designs showcase each designer’s creativity and professional experience, leveraging unique presentation techniques for a memorable final product.
Infographic Resume Design in a Tube
This top-of-the-pile resume package brought designer Kenny Barela‘s personality and work to life. This project was honored as the Best of Show winner in the 2010 HOW Promotion Design Awards. Learn more about the project here, or enter your own work into this year’s competition.
Package Design Resume
About: “Final project of the discipline ‘Creativity and Innovation’ at Graduate Diploma in Design Management. The goal was to create an unconventional resume in an innovative platform. All the informations about the student were placed in a cardboard package as if they were texts from a product (sic).” See more.
Personal Graphic Designer Resume and Self-Promotion
by Tibor Brink
“This is my resume I’ve been using for the past year, showing my skills, work experience, education & other information.” See more.
“Top Secret” Resume & Job Application
“A combined résumé and open job application formed as a humorous ‘Top Secret’ report, giving away information about a ‘newly educated and creative designer, who have settled in the city.’ This is a self promotion project that were made to display a variety of skills as a graphic designer and get attention from local design agencies after i finished my studies.” Read more.
Folded Resume/CV
Self-Branding and Creative Resume Design
Self Promotion Pack
“I took a fair amount of time to design something that will represent me while I’m not there! I took a lot of care to make it respond to my style and personality. It’s all handmade and printed using a normal domestic printer.” See more.
Graphic Designer Resume & Business Cards
Newspaper Resume Design
Follow the Red Line: Brochure CV/Resume Design
by Noemi Bugli
These are all great. I like the one that can be formed into a carton especially. I’m always surprised at how clever people can be.
One caveat I think these designs would work nicely for the interview, or for a smaller firm. However, I can’t imagine that any of these crafty designs would get past an ATS (Applicant Tracking System.
All these resumes are truly impressive but let’s face it, they aren’t really functional unless for the candidates who are willing to get hired as art directors or packaging designers maybe. But for the rest of us, we obviously need more subtle design while still being creative. Here are some great examples of CV’s that are not “too much” but will still get you noticed: Creative Resumes
I particularly like the 7th on the list.
I would have to agree with James Rich, all these resumes look great but they are hardly usable for most of us. With that said, a professional resume doesn’t have to be boring. Have a look at these Fancy CV templates
There are some brilliant ideas out there!
They are nice but…I did a those type of things in the late 80’s early 90’s, even did one that I used the ADWEEK magazine cover but it said ADD me this WEEK designed like their logo.
Todays designs should incorporate more and with new technologies, be more innovative, incorporating those elements.
I try “Lenka Kubisova” did it’s simple but so much clean and professional.
I’m STUNNED at the level of personal information that is shared… Photos, Height, Dress preferences, Marital status…!!!! You NEVER NEVER put that on a resume. It’s illegal for an employer to ask for a photo (and all the other personal information) in connection with a job application so why would you include it? It might make the HR department very uncomfortable.
I love those layouts of resumes.
They are very eye catching and creative.
But some companies are still looking for resume in regular text format in word document or pdf.