Listen and learn from lively conversations about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #91: Bridget Watson Payne on Publishing for Creatives

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Bridget Watson Payne, Executive Editor for Art & Design at Chronicle Books. She’s speaking on how to become an author as part of the Creative Freelancer Track at HOW Design Live 2019 in Chicago, May 7-10. Details at howdesignlive.com.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Bridget Watson Payne

Bridget Watson Payne is Executive Editor of Art and Design publishing at esteemed independent publisher, Chronicle Books. With over fifteen years of experience in the publishing industry, she has collaborated with hundreds of authors and artists to make their book ideas a beautiful reality. She serves on the board of Bay Area Women in Publishing, is a Senior Mentor for Representation Matters, and helps facilitate Chronicle Books’ Diversity and Inclusion Group. She has spoken and taught extensively on how visual creatives can author books. She is also an author, an artist, and the founder of Open Studio, a shared work, learning, and retail space in San Francisco.

Related Posts:

Episode #90: Greg Larkin on Creative Intrapreneurship

Episode #89: Dave Brown on Virtually Distributed Creative Teams That Work

Episode #88: Gina DeDomenico Flanagan and Michael Thompson on Technology for Digital Artists

Episode #87: Kenn Fine on Modern Branding and the Value of Design

Episode #86: Zorana Gee on Selling Your Design Ideas with 3D & AR

Episode #85: Jeffrey Shaw on Speaking the Lingo of Your Ideal Customer

Episode #84: Connie Birdsall on Branding for The Customer of the Future

Episode #83: Andy Molinsky on How to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Episode #82: Allen Gannett on the Secret Behind Creative Success

Episode 81: Hamish Campbell on the Future of Packaging

Episode #80: Adam J. Kurtz on Monetizing His Personal Work

Episode #79: Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe on Strategic Social Media

Episode #78: Jackie De Jesu on How She Used Design to Shake Up the Shower Cap Market

Episode #77: Giorgia Lupi on How She Uses Data to Tell Human Stories

Episode #76: Stephen Gates: How In House Creatives Can Gain More Influence

Episode #75: Ben Callahan on The Gap’s Design System