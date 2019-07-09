5 Essentials of Masterful Product Packaging

Wooing the customer doesn’t end with a sale. You want to keep your customers coming back for more and sharing their positive experience with friends.

Packaging is an integral part of the whole customer experience, and should never be left as an afterthought. According to one study, 72% of consumers said that packaging design influences their purchasing decision. Wow, that’s a lot of power.

But, how do you get the most from your product packaging? Here are five ways to get your packaging noticed:

1. Be Creative

Ever walk down the makeup aisle at your local pharmacy? It’s no doubt filled with dozens of beauty options. Unless you’re loyal to a particular brand, you’ll likely gravitate to the one that stands out from the others. It might be a bold use of colors and patterns or it’s minimalistic, yet sophisticated custom cosmetic boxes. Maybe it’s just a catchy name. In any case, creativity is one of your best hopes to stand out in a noisy marketplace.

2. Make it Memorable

Everyone enjoys feeling special. When done right, product packaging can give customers a gift-like experience. The key is to make it personal. And it doesn’t take much. It might be as simple as enclosing a hand-written thank you note, or offering discounts on future purchases. Let the customer know how much you appreciate their business.

3. Use Product Packaging to Build Your Brand

Packaging represents your brand, so make it count. Your logo is one of your most important marketing tools, so start by prominently displaying it on your custom box. From there, promote your brand inside the box. You can wrap items in brand-colored tissue paper or go a step further like Home Chef, the meal delivery service, which had their logo printed on their inner bags, and even the ice packs.

And while you’re at it, toss in a couple of logo stickers or another small extra, such as pen imprinted with your brand. It’s all about getting your brand front and center to build credibility.

4. Don’t Forget the Practical Side

Be practical. I know, I know, it’s not as much fun or glamorous as deciding on the size and placement of your logo or figuring out how to incorporate your brand colors into your packaging, but the practical side is just important. If your goods arrive broken, it doesn’t matter how pretty your packaging is.

Figure out how your packaging will protect your goods. If you’re shipping products, you’ll want to start with sturdy custom printed boxes. You can further cushion your items by choosing the right void fill, such as bubble wrap, kraft paper or air pillows.

5. Keep It Green

Nowadays, eco-friendly isn’t some buzz word you can just pay lip service to. Consider that over one-sixth of the waste in U.S. landfills is made up of plastic packaging. Yikes! People expect companies to make a concerted effort to take care of the environment and will notice what type of packaging you use to house your products.

There are steps any company can take with their packaging. Try to use compostable or at least recyclable materials. These materials are also easier to dispose of, so your customers will be happy.

Rise Up With Great Product Packaging

Go ahead and have fun with your product’s custom packaging. It’s a great way to build your brand and set yourself above the competition. Companies including T-Mobile, Adidas, MetLife, Pandora, Marriott Hotels, and small businesses nationwide choose Refine Packaging for their custom packaging needs. Visit Refine Packaging online to learn more.