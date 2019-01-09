Listen and learn from lively conversations about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #89: Dave Brown on Virtually Distributed Creative Teams That Work

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with Dave Brown, co-founder of Brown&Co The Brand Collective, about the broken “agency model,” the gig economy, the crowd-sourcing of creativity and a possible solution he’s developed with two partners. Subscribe on iTunes here.





Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Dave Brown

Dave Brown is a creative entrepreneur with more than 30 years’ experience in brand building and design. In 1992, he founded Brown inc, part of the Added Value Group, an international agency focusing on FMCG marketing strategy and design. In 2001 Brown inc was acquired by WPP and merged with Enterprise IG. After six years as UK Chairman of Enterprise IG, he became Worldwide Director of FMCG when it relaunched as Brand Union – a global branding agency with 24 offices.

Dave led the client relationships with RB, SABMiller, Heineken, Mars, GSK and Unilever at Brand Union. In 2015 he created the brand for Cho Gazpacho, a first to market savoury Gazpacho Smoothie to experience life as a brand owner himself. Then in 2017 he co-founded a new model agency built on a virtual platform called Brown&co The Brand Collective with partners Troy Wade and Bic Bicknell.

Related Posts:

Episode #88: Gina DeDomenico Flanagan and Michael Thompson on Technology for Digital Artists

Episode #87: Kenn Fine on Modern Branding and the Value of Design

Episode #86: Zorana Gee on Selling Your Design Ideas with 3D & AR

Episode #85: Jeffrey Shaw on Speaking the Lingo of Your Ideal Customer

Episode #84: Connie Birdsall on Branding for The Customer of the Future

Episode #83: Andy Molinsky on How to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Episode 82: Allen Gannett on the Secret Behind Creative Success

Episode 81: Hamish Campbell on the Future of Packaging

Episode 80: Adam J. Kurtz on Monetizing His Personal Work

Episode 79: Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe on Strategic Social Media

Episode 78: Jackie De Jesu on How She Used Design to Shake Up the Shower Cap Market

Episode 77: Giorgia Lupi on How She Uses Data to Tell Human Stories

Episode 76: Stephen Gates: How In House Creatives Can Gain More Influence

Episode 75: Ben Callahan on The Gap’s Design System

Episode 74: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur

Episode 73: Katie Lane on Negotiating with Confidence

Episode 72: Val Head on Designing for AR, AI & Chatbots

Episode 71: Michael Solomon on Designing for the Attention Economy