Podcast #93: Gaemer Gutierrez on Creatives in Leadership

Listen and learn from lively conversations about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Gaemer Gutierrez, VP and Creative Director at Staples, about what it takes for creatives to be — and become — leaders. See Gaemer’s talks, “Doer To Leader: The Crazy, Sexy, Untold Truth” and “Are We Just Apples & Oranges? How Creative and Marketing Can Stop Fighting and Combine Their Unique Gifts” presented with Rebecca Sears, xall at HOW Design Live 2019 in Chicago, May 7-10. Details at howdesignlive.com!

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Gaemer Gutierrez

Gaemer Gutierrez has championed brand innovation and design thinking across a diverse range of brands and products in Healthcare, Wellness, Beauty, and Edibles. He has worked with brands huge in mass and prestige, including CVS Health, Estee Lauder Companies, Gillette, Gap, Old Spice, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino. In addition, he has provided creative vision for celebrities such has Tommy Hilfiger, Salma Hayek, and Andre Agassi on creating their namesake beauty brands. Gaemer has won numerous design awards and is nationally recognized as one of the 50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Business.

