Listen and learn from lively conversations about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #90: Greg Larkin on Creatives as Intrapreneurs

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Greg Larkin, author of This Might Get Me Fired, about how creatives can be the change agents that help transform corporations from the inside. See Greg’s talk, “Punks & Pinstripes: The Secret Society Of Exponential Intrapreneurship,” at HOW Design Live 2019 in Chicago, May 7-10. Details at howdesignlive.com.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Greg Larkin

Greg Larkin is author of This Might Get Me Fired: A Manual for Thriving in the Corporate Entrepreneurial Underground, founder of Bowery 315, senior advisor of the Goldman Sachs-spin-off Streetlinx, adjunct professor at Columbia Business School and faculty at Singularity University. He’s launched 33 products across the Fortune 500 and in startups and built some of the most transformative products of our time for some of the biggest companies on Earth, including Google, Bloomberg and PWC.

Related Posts:

Episode #89: Dave Brown on Virtually Distributed Creative Teams That Work

Episode #88: Gina DeDomenico Flanagan and Michael Thompson on Technology for Digital Artists

Episode #87: Kenn Fine on Modern Branding and the Value of Design

Episode #86: Zorana Gee on Selling Your Design Ideas with 3D & AR

Episode #85: Jeffrey Shaw on Speaking the Lingo of Your Ideal Customer

Episode #84: Connie Birdsall on Branding for The Customer of the Future

Episode #83: Andy Molinsky on How to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Episode #82: Allen Gannett on the Secret Behind Creative Success

Episode 81: Hamish Campbell on the Future of Packaging

Episode #80: Adam J. Kurtz on Monetizing His Personal Work

Episode #79: Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe on Strategic Social Media

Episode #78: Jackie De Jesu on How She Used Design to Shake Up the Shower Cap Market

Episode #77: Giorgia Lupi on How She Uses Data to Tell Human Stories

Episode #76: Stephen Gates: How In House Creatives Can Gain More Influence

Episode #75: Ben Callahan on The Gap’s Design System