Listen and learn from lively conversations about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Headline: Podcast #92: Kevin Carroll on How You Show Up

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com talks with Kevin Carroll, HOW friend and past speaker. See the highlight reel of his collaborations with creative partners (and fellow friends of HOW), Anne Willoughby/Willoughby Design/Gordon Mackenzie here: bit.ly/2TIWFKw. Then use my promo code (MENTOR10) for 10% off your ticket HOW Design Live 2019 in Chicago, May 7-10 at howdesignlive.com.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Kevin Carroll

Kevin Carroll is the founder of Kevin Carroll Katalyst/LLC and the author of three highly successful books published by ESPN, Disney Press and McGraw-Hill. As an author, speaker and agent for social change (a.k.a. the Katalyst), it is Kevin’s “job” to inspire businesses, organizations and individuals – from CEOs and employees of Fortune 500 companies to schoolchildren – to embrace their spirit of play and creativity to maximize their human potential and sustain more meaningful business and personal growth.

Kevin holds a MS in Health Education from St. Joseph’s University, a BA in Speech Communication with a minor in Physical Education from Angelo State University, and an Associates Degree in Interpreting and Translating from the Community College of The Air Force. Kevin is also a frequent visiting adjunct lecturer across the United States, including at the Savannah College of Art & Design.

Related Posts:

Episode #91: Bridget Watson Payne on Publishing for Creatives

Episode #90: Greg Larkin on Creative Intrapreneurship

Episode #89: Dave Brown on Virtually Distributed Creative Teams That Work

Episode #88: Gina DeDomenico Flanagan and Michael Thompson on Technology for Digital Artists

Episode #87: Kenn Fine on Modern Branding and the Value of Design

Episode #86: Zorana Gee on Selling Your Design Ideas with 3D & AR

Episode #85: Jeffrey Shaw on Speaking the Lingo of Your Ideal Customer

Episode #84: Connie Birdsall on Branding for The Customer of the Future

Episode #83: Andy Molinsky on How to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Episode #82: Allen Gannett on the Secret Behind Creative Success

Episode 81: Hamish Campbell on the Future of Packaging

Episode #80: Adam J. Kurtz on Monetizing His Personal Work

Episode #79: Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe on Strategic Social Media

Episode #78: Jackie De Jesu on How She Used Design to Shake Up the Shower Cap Market