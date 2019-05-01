Podcast #94: Puno Puno on Instagram for Freelancers

Listen and learn from lively conversations about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Puno Puno, Instagram Expert (@punodostres) & Influencer, about how to use Instagram to find yourself and how to use questions to make the right impression. See Puno’s talks, “How to Make Friends with Strangers,” “Instagram for Freelancers” and her Squarespace workshop, all at HOW Design Live 2019 in Chicago, May 7-10. Details at howdesignlive.com!





Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Puno Puno

Puno is a Digital Entrepreneur and 12-year UX/UI Designer, who has designed over 100 Squarespace sites for innovative small businesses, and used Squarespace to bootstrap and build ilovecreatives and PeopleMap. For the last three years, she has created curriculums and taught courses speaking to the creative class. She’s pretty funny, too. With speaking appearances at SXSW, Squarespace, Create + Cultivate, General Assembly, Girlboss, and as the Keynote for Squarespace Circle. Puno’s creative capital is widely revered and recognized. Her belief in total transparency has allowed her to teach more than a thousand students and small businesses.

Related Posts:

Episode #93: Gaemer Gutierrez on Creatives in Leadership

Episode #92: Kevin Carroll on How You Show Up

Episode #91: Bridget Watson Payne on Publishing for Creatives

Episode #90: Greg Larkin on Creative Intrapreneurship

Episode #89: Dave Brown on Virtually Distributed Creative Teams That Work

Episode #88: Gina DeDomenico Flanagan and Michael Thompson on Technology for Digital Artists

Episode #87: Kenn Fine on Modern Branding and the Value of Design

Episode #86: Zorana Gee on Selling Your Design Ideas with 3D & AR

Episode #85: Jeffrey Shaw on Speaking the Lingo of Your Ideal Customer

Episode #84: Connie Birdsall on Branding for The Customer of the Future

Episode #83: Andy Molinsky on How to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Episode #82: Allen Gannett on the Secret Behind Creative Success

Episode 81: Hamish Campbell on the Future of Packaging

Episode #80: Adam J. Kurtz on Monetizing His Personal Work