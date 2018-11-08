Sponsored by Monotype

Imagine if someone invented a new alphabet that gained acceptance within a relatively short time. What would it take to make such an alphabet available on digital devices all over the world? Then imagine sending a text message in this alphabet so that someone halfway around the world can read it and reply to you. Uh, mind kinda blown.

In Monotype’s latest free webinar, A New Alphabet, you will discover what it takes to make new alphabets available on digital devices. See how two young brothers from a small town in Guinea, Ibrahima and Abdoulaye Barry, invented a new alphabet to better represent the sounds of Fulani, their native tongue. Their effort to introduce the new alphabet began with the local population before spreading to other areas in Guinea and crossing borders into neighboring countries where Fulani languages are also spoken. As their success became evident, the brothers realized that this new alphabet had to be supported on computers if it was to survive. Join Kamal Mansour in ‘A New Alphabet’ to hear the story of the Adlam alphabet and how it made its way from remote village to digital devices.

Bringing Far-Flung Languages to the World

For more than two decades, Kamal Mansour has worked on the typography of languages from around the globe. He has been involved in the development of the Unicode Standard, which enables the digital support of all the world’s languages. In addition, he has also extensively developed the built-in code necessary for the correct typographic rendering of many complex writing systems. For the last six years, Kamal has helped to steer the Google Noto Font project whose goal is to create fonts for all the languages of the world. Join this expert and delve into the world of contemporary alphabets and global typography design by an expert in the field. Register now for A New Alphabet, a free webinar brought to you by Monotype.

