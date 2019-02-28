Brought to you by Neenah

How’d They Do That?

Layering textures on textured paper elevates design.

Feel Your Feelings

Texture is a trigger. It triggers the desire to touch, which in turn triggers an emotional response. When strategically incorporated into design, texture can help create a physical connection between a brand and its customers.

This piece may appear simplistic, but it’s got serious bling. As a way to enhance this design of minimal typography on a white background, multiple textures were used to create a complex aesthetic. It all begins with the soft touch of LEATHERLIKE® Papers, a textured paper with a highly tactile surface and a high-end appeal.

Shine On!

Using a metallic foil stamp over the toothy texture mimics the look of hammered metals used in jewelry design. “Offset printing small type and fine lines on a paper with this level of texture can be a challenge because you’re printing down into the crevices then over raised areas. But foil stamping actually adds dimension to the piece,” says Carrie Otto, Print Production Manager, Neenah. The type on this piece goes as small as 5.75pt, with 3.5 used for a superscript.

“Not only does the shine of the foil against the matte finish of the paper create a level of dimension, but the hills and valleys of the surface reflect the light and movement to the shine. It almost has a holographic effect,” says Otto.

Embossing is Boss

Why add texture if you’re already using a textured paper? For that “wow factor,” of course. Take a look at this registered emboss. It almost takes the brain a moment to realize it is seeing two different textures. This is an example of how texture can easily take design from simple to intricate.

Just looking at it makes your fingers want to feel the different textures, doesn’t it? Notice how accurate that registered emboss is to the foil.

Otto says when they saw the foil stamped sheets first come off the press everyone thought it looked great, “But when we went back and added the registered emboss we all just said, ‘wow!’ Just that extra touch added a tremendous level of interest to the design.”

The embossed impression on the back of the sheet even gives you that “is it, or isn’t it there” moment of pause.

Foil Stamping and Beyond

“When working with foil stamping there are various releases for different types of designs and different types of papers, your printer will run tests to determine the best pressure and release before production. This particular project was a breeze. The foil adheres very well to this paper. This combination of paper and specialty technique is ideal for package design,” says Otto.

