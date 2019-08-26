The Best of the Worst: Celebrating Design Fails

Let’s face it—some of our projects end up a little more successful than others. Sometimes we win awards and accolades. And sometimes we mess up. Design fails happen. And there’s nothing wrong with celebrating our failures, acknowledging what went wrong, learning from the mistakes, and moving on.

Earlier this month we celebrated National Failures Day so we thought why not celebrate a few favorite fails from one of our favorite subreddits (r/CrappyDesign). With that, we bring you 14 design fails that’ll make you go, “Uhhhh.”

If you are looking to turn your design fails into wins, we’ve got you covered there as well.

Article first published in August 2017.